‘Learning Of Ways To Care For Ourselves’: Maltese Healthcare Professionals Launch Free ‘Health Fest’

Health seekers across the country can look forward to a holistic Health Fest, a day centered around health and well-being, and one offered at no extra charge! The event is organised by the Willingness Team, together with the Żebbug Local Council, and will take place from 8am till noon, on 1st May. On the day, numerous activities will be offered, such as yoga, pilates, and even physiotherapy. And the best part? They are all free of charge. No strings attached.

The event will be attended by various health professionals such as doctors and dieticians, all of whom will be ready to offer a helping hand, if not merely answer a question or two on how to improve your health. “There will also be free health tests for those who want to check their blood pressure and blood sugar,” they wrote in a media release. “The idea of ​​this morning together is to learn that we can take care of our health in many ways, and that may be easier than we think.”

There will be activities for kids too. Activities such as bicycle racing and several children's games designed to be shared over a few smiles. Now I bet you're wondering how you could attend. According to the Willingness team, all you need to do is write the date and time in your diary and bring yourself to the Żebbuġ square on the day. However, to attend a class, it is advised to write to the team directly. The class schedule can be found by clicking here. For more information, people are encouraged to contact the organisers at [email protected] or +356 79291817.

