Maltese OG Meme Lord Makes Comeback With Shark Tank ‘Lites’ Pitch

The pitch was received in a rather lukewarm fashion after all five sharks decided against investing in ‘Lites’. In fact, it raised several eyebrows, including question marks as to whether the product was actually legal.

Chris Enriquez, a pilot, made an appearance on the first episode of Malta’s shark tank, pitching his idea: ‘Lites’, an interesting way to improve the visibility of cars on Malta’s roads by installing a frame of LEDs around the vehicle itself.

Maltese meme lovers were treated to a trip down memory lane after the ‘Funny Maltese Man’ whose viral YouTube video garnered almost 250,000 views made a comeback on Shark Tank Malta.

While many in Malta were a little disappointed with the outcome, considering a promising start to his sales pitch, others were still delighted to see the comeback of the original Maltese meme lord who achieved internet fame in 2010.

In the video, Enriquez gives viewers a little insight into what he planned to do once his mother departs for her holiday in Venice. In fact, he shows them. At least, until he is given a gentle slap by the mother.

Whether he followed through with his initial plans at the time still remains subject to speculation. Though if not, the video still managed to put a smile on the faces of no less than a quarter of a million viewers.

Comments in the video’s comment section were flooded with persons receiving the video positively, with some even praising the mother for her sense of humour.

Shark Tank’s first episode had many talking after two sharks pitched in a combined €130,000 investment in two attractive sales pitches in just the first episode.

Viewers will be watching with anticipation, to see what other – potentially crazy – ideas are in store. Or at the very least, if any more familiar faces will make an appearance on the show.

Had you watched Enriquez’s video when it had gone viral?