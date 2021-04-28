Maltese Patient Who Developed Blood Clots After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Being Investigated

Malta’s Health Ministry has confirmed that it is investigating the case of a 58-year-old patient who developed blood clots after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that the patient was found to have thrombosis after 15 days of taking the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus.

The case was therefore reported to the Medicines’ Authority who are investigating.

The Ministry did not specify the brand of COVID-19 vaccine was involved but stressed that the benefits of taking a jab far outweigh the risks.

Blood clots were listed as potential, rare side effects of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine.