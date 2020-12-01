د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Pro-Choice Activists Decry Tough Abortion Laws That Forced A Woman To Wait To End Her Unviable Pregnancy

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Pro-choice activists in Malta staged an impromptu protest last night after news emerged that a local woman was forced to wait to terminate her unviable pregnancy due to the islands’ tough abortion laws.

“We gather because the life of a woman was deemed less important than that of an unviable fetus. Because women’s healthcare is not given the importance it deserves,” activist group Young Progressive Beings said in a statement.

Dozens of young people turned up outside Parliament to condemn the action, holding signs that read “Ecoptic pregnancy is not a death sentence” and “my body my choice”.

Right now in Valletta: Sit in protest outside Parliament.

Today we gather because the life of a woman was deemed less…

Posted by Young Progressive Beings. on Monday, 30 November 2020

Yesterday, an online platform that posts anonymous abortion stories Break the Taboo shared a story of a local woman who, despite taking contraception, fell pregnant. She discovered it was an ectopic pregnancy which meant it was not viable and left untreated could be life-threatening.

Despite the seriousness of her condition, the patient was left “traumatised” after facing several hurdles to receive treatment due to Malta’s tough abortion laws.

The case had to be brought to a medical board to be discussed at length and then signed off by a number of people in hospital before it could be dispensed. The process took around several days.

Activists wrote off the action as a show of “vile misogyny” in Malta’s institutions.

“The fact that the value of this woman’s life and health had to be debated by a board of doctors, risking her life for two whole days, is absolutely unacceptable.”

“There is nothing pro-life about withholding lifesaving treatment,” YPB wrote.

Malta’s pro-choice doctors also warned that Maria’s story wasn’t uncommon for the islands and that the ban had negative impacts on their ability to help patients.

Do you think Malta needs to revisit its abortion laws for unviable pregnancies?

READ NEXT: Unethical Holidays And Major Blackouts: These Are The Six Biggest Stories In Malta Over The Past Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK