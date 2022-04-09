Maltese Type 1 Diabetics Under Age 21 Given Access To Free Continuous Glucose Monitors
A state scheme for type 1 diabetics to have high-end blood sugar monitors has been extended for persons up to 21 years of age.
The announcement came directly from Minister for Health Chris Fearne, who on social media, said that persons suffering from diabetes in this age group will be given Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) for free.
CGMs are the latest, greatest tool to keep track of blood sugars. They are also notoriously expensive.
Unlike normal blood glucose machines, CGMs give you continuous readings of your blood sugar, in real-time. Like this, persons with diabetes will be fully aware of how their bodies are reacting to different foods, and fully aware of dangerous events looming on the horizon.
Monitors were already being given out to persons aged 16 and under as part of a government pilot project.
The success of the trial has meant an extension of the service, to see young adults who suffer from the condition given the means to keep their health in check, through state-of-the-art technology.
As part of their electoral manifesto, the Labour Party indeed pledged to see all persons who suffer from type 1 diabetes in Malta given this tool, along with similar devices to patients with other chronic medical conditions.
