Maltese Type 1 Diabetics Under Age 21 Given Access To Free Continuous Glucose Monitors

A state scheme for type 1 diabetics to have high-end blood sugar monitors has been extended for persons up to 21 years of age.

The announcement came directly from Minister for Health Chris Fearne, who on social media, said that persons suffering from diabetes in this age group will be given Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) for free.

CGMs are the latest, greatest tool to keep track of blood sugars. They are also notoriously expensive.

Unlike normal blood glucose machines, CGMs give you continuous readings of your blood sugar, in real-time. Like this, persons with diabetes will be fully aware of how their bodies are reacting to different foods, and fully aware of dangerous events looming on the horizon.