Marsa Man Charged With Masturbating At Paola Playground Released On €500 Bail

A 36-year-man accused of masturbating at a children’s playground was released on bail against a personal guarantee of €500.

The Marsa resident, originally from Somalia, was spotted by two passing children as he was allegedly committing the sexual act near the Paola playground.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco charged the public indecency on Tuesday, and the man was released on bail today.

The man’s lawyer, Joe Bonnici, pleaded that the man was not guilty and requested bail.

Lanfranco said she would have insisted on treatment had he admitted to the charge, but released him on bail after the accused state there were “more black people like him” in the area.

The man was placed under curfew and will have to sign a bail book three times a week.

