MCAST Students Left Without Exam Results As Lecturers Follow Union Directives

Several MCAST lecturers have told their students that exam and assignment marks were finalised but would not be published anytime soon.

As confusion among classmates arose, students were told that they will not receive their marks due to a directive imposed by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT).

Meanwhile, other lecturers have given out marks to students without a problem. When confronted with this fact, one lecturer told students: “Others can do what they see fit, but from my end no marks will be published.”

After a turbulent year of adapting to studying during a pandemic, students now remain anxious about their marks.

Students are furious, as they state they are being used as a weapon against MCAST, “suffering over a dispute between lecturers and MCAST, which they have nothing to do with.”