Ministry And Unions Must Stop Bickering And Address Teacherless Classrooms, Malta’s Childrens’ Commissioner Says

The Office of the Commissioner for Children has expressed its disappointment with the ongoing industrial dispute between the Education Ministry and the teachers’ unions over how to make up for the current shortage of teachers in Malta. In a statement this morning, the commissioner said that children’s best interest had been “anything but a primary consideration” in the dispute, which goes against Article 3 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Since the start of the scholastic year, several primary school classes have been left without teachers, with disputes between unions, schools and the ministry have dominated the discussion. On the first day of school, 150 primary school classes were left without teachers – and the situation improved little since. Attempts were made to relocate higher secondary teachers to primary schools, and the desperation of contacting teachers resulted in a data breach disaster that left teachers subject to last-minute changes.

Now, weeks after the school year has started, 32 primary schools are still left without a teacher, and the lack of human resources seems to cause serious incidents, such as the 7-year-old boy with behavioural issues who was barred from school because it could not cater to his needs. Partially to blame are the COVID-19 safety measures in schools, due to which classes are split up in order to prevent large groups from gathering. The commissioner said that, in the face of an emergency situation, “one would have expected all parties to abandon the politics and adopt a more collaborative approach in order to agree on temporary measures that would allow the education system to weather the COVID-19 storm for the benefit of all children.” Instead, the pandemic simply exacerbated the confrontation, leading up to the point where the Education Ministry asked the court to intervene and stop the unions’ strike. But the commissioner expressed dismay at the court ruling which championed the right of the teachers’ unions to protest a decision by the Education Ministry over the right of children to an education.

“It beggars belief that the judge presiding over the case is quoted as having said that “there was no right for the court to protect”, when the right of children to an education is guaranteed by Article 3 of Education Act, 2019, which has just come into force.” Malta’s legal framework for children’s rights needs to be strengthened in order to give legal force to the Convention and make children’s rights legally binding, the commission said. “In the meantime, a number of schoolchildren have been without a teacher since the beginning of this scholastic year, their right to an education trodden upon by adults who have agreed to talk only after engaging in a legal battle that has damaged the very children whose best interests they are meant to serve.” The office appealed to all stakeholders to walk the talk on children’s rights and agree on a way forward that upholds these rights. What do you make of the dispute?