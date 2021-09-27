Ministry Welcomes First Inclusive Children’s TV Show For Children With Diverse Abilities Avarù

The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela and the Minister for Inclusion and Quality of Life Julia Farrugia Portelli attended the launch of the first inclusive program for children called Avarù, which will will be broadcast on TVM from Monday to Friday.

Abela stressed that one of the things being done in the reform of PBS is to make national broadcasting more inclusive and accessible. “Broadcasting should not only serve as the broadcasting of the majority, but also of diverse minorities who all have distinct needs and wants,” he said.

“This program is an integral part of the national strategy for people with disabilities,” Farrugia Portelli added.

Avarù is the first inclusive for children on Maltese television. “Apart from the 6pm news that will be broadcast on TVM News+, there will also be three programs that include sign language, and two programs with subtitles.”

In his conclusion, Minister Carmelo Abela said that “we are still at the beginning of the reform and we are happy for the work that is being done, but it is important that we continue to work harder to reach everyone, and have quality and inclusive broadcasting.”

“Everyone with a disability has the right to have fun and to have accessible broadcasting, including children. This investment shows in a tangible way how the principle of inclusion will not only be one on paper but will be put into practice.”

The producer of the Avarù series, Brendan Terribile, explained how Avarù is the first series for her lucky children, because it is an inclusive series using the senses where it will offer an immersive experience for its audiences. “The program will be designed with custom music, colourful graphics, and will also include subtitles and sign language.”

