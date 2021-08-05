Energy Minister Miriam Dalli Brands Malta’s Power Cuts As ‘Unacceptable’

The Energy Minister is also calling on Enemalta to identify the network’s setbacks and work on a solution for the future.

Dalli, who was speaking to members of the press , expressed her sympathy with the situation and the frustration of those experiencing power cuts in this devastating heatwave.

Miriam Dalli, Malta’s Energy Minister, has said that the island’s frequent power cuts are “unacceptable” and is demanding an explanation from Enemalta about the situation.

Enemalta has attributed the power cuts to “The significant increase [of energy use] over the past few weeks together with the high temperatures have caused damage on the low voltage network.”

She has demanded the low voltage issues are addressed “as soon as possible”. She also insisted that the problem lies with the distribution of the electricity and not the supply.

Dalli also commented on how the €130 million investment “is not enough” and wants an increase in investment in the hopes that “Every household in Malta to have the best service possible.”

Enemalta has stated that electricity demand has increased by 7.7% in the first seven months of the year, in comparison to last year.

Malta saw the highest domestic demand for electricity ever on 3rd August, at an all-time high of 561 Mega Watts. A shocking increase of 10% from the previous record.

