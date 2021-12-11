Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini Responds To Criticism Over Maltese Feast Inspired Costume

Miss Universe Malta winner Jade Cini personally replied to criticism and hate comments that she received over her choice of costume while representing Malta in the competition.

The original post was uploaded by satire page Malta Dizastru Totali, who uploaded the images of Jade’s costume and asked viewers for their opinions.

“Thank you for the positive comments, and for the negative ones as well, I accept everyone’s right for opinion. I am personally very happy with it and it was welcomed well here,” she said in a comment on the post.