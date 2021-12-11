Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini Responds To Criticism Over Maltese Feast Inspired Costume
Miss Universe Malta winner Jade Cini personally replied to criticism and hate comments that she received over her choice of costume while representing Malta in the competition.
The original post was uploaded by satire page Malta Dizastru Totali, who uploaded the images of Jade’s costume and asked viewers for their opinions.
“Thank you for the positive comments, and for the negative ones as well, I accept everyone’s right for opinion. I am personally very happy with it and it was welcomed well here,” she said in a comment on the post.
“The fact that they ask about Malta and its culture, the traditional feasts that we have and my costume shows how we decorate our streets is quite unique,” she said.
“I am honoured to be wearing a unique costume,” she concluded.
The costume is a combination of various elements within our culture, such as fireworks and feast decorations, while also giving gladiator vibes all around.
While some people welcomed the choice of costume, many had a lot of negative comments about it, with some even lamenting on the general lack of aesthetics that we seem to have as a nation.
What do you think about Jade’s costume?