Months-Old Baby Hospitalised Following Three-Car Collision In Żebbuġ This Morning
A car accident in Żebbuġ this morning involving three cars ended up with three people – including a baby only a few months old – being hospitalised.
The collision happened just after 7am this morning on Triq L-Imdina’s Qormi-bound lane and involved a black Peugeot 607 being driven by an Albanian man, a silver Toyota Starlet being driven by a 35-year-old man from Żebbuġ, and a white Toyota Dinah being driven by a 54-year-old man from Żebbuġ.
In photos sent to Lovin Malta, it looks like the silver Starlet suffered the brunt of the accident, with a part of the wall seemingly being brought down as a result of the accident.
In fact, it was the Starlet’s driver, his 29-year-old female passenger and the months-old baby with them that ended up having to be hospitalised. Their condition is as yet pending, Malta Police confirmed.
Until over an hour after the accident, a tail of traffic persisted in the area, especially around the roundabout just metres down the road, with numerous police officers and Transport Malta officials doing their best to divert morning commuters around the scene.
This is a developing story.