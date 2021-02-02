Months-Old Baby Hospitalised Following Three-Car Collision In Żebbuġ This Morning

A car accident in Żebbuġ this morning involving three cars ended up with three people – including a baby only a few months old – being hospitalised.

The collision happened just after 7am this morning on Triq L-Imdina’s Qormi-bound lane and involved a black Peugeot 607 being driven by an Albanian man, a silver Toyota Starlet being driven by a 35-year-old man from Żebbuġ, and a white Toyota Dinah being driven by a 54-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

In photos sent to Lovin Malta, it looks like the silver Starlet suffered the brunt of the accident, with a part of the wall seemingly being brought down as a result of the accident.

In fact, it was the Starlet’s driver, his 29-year-old female passenger and the months-old baby with them that ended up having to be hospitalised. Their condition is as yet pending, Malta Police confirmed.