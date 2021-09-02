Monument Completed For Gozitan Soldier Who Died While Diving At Mġarr ix-Xini
A bronze monument has been completed in honour of Christine Gauci, a Gozitan soldier who tragically died while diving at Mġarr ix-Xini last year.
The bronze monument was created by sculptor Charlo Spiteri Magri at the Joserosand Art Studio and is set to be unveiled tomorrow, in time for Christine’s birthday.
It will be placed in front of Dar Christine in Victoria, the late soldier’s family home which could soon be transformed into a shelter for male victims of domestic violence.
The shelter, which is currently awaiting permits before it can start operating, will be administered by Happy Parenting Malta, a NGO focusing on parental alienation whose president is Gauci’s mother Mary Gauci.
“Parents are often cut off from their parents unfairly; it’s so sad and is something you must pass through to understand. They won’t be able to concentrate on their job, they must engage a lawyer to discover the truth and sometimes end up in poverty,” she told Lovin Malta.
Christine Gauci, 35, tragically lost her life in January 2020 after running into trouble while scuba diving at Mġarr ix-Xini.
A decorated and vigilant AFM soldier, she was trained with the British Army and was even deployed to Afghanistan where she was awarded a medal when returning from the tour of duty.
RIP Christine