Monument Completed For Gozitan Soldier Who Died While Diving At Mġarr ix-Xini

A bronze monument has been completed in honour of Christine Gauci, a Gozitan soldier who tragically died while diving at Mġarr ix-Xini last year.

The bronze monument was created by sculptor Charlo Spiteri Magri at the Joserosand Art Studio and is set to be unveiled tomorrow, in time for Christine’s birthday.

It will be placed in front of Dar Christine in Victoria, the late soldier’s family home which could soon be transformed into a shelter for male victims of domestic violence.