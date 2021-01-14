Morning Commuters Swerve To Avoid Car That Went Up In Flames While Being Driven Down Mosta Hill

Drivers on today’s morning commute in Mosta ended up swerving to avoid a car that went up in flames while being driven down the hill to Burmarrad.

The incident happened just before 9am, with photos sent to Lovin Malta showing the front of the car, a red Peugeot 206 Cabriolet, being eventually swallowed by flames as a liquid trickled out of the car and down the road.

While no injuries have been confirmed by the police, witnesses said there didn’t seem to be anyone in the car at the time.

With the situation worsening every couple of seconds as the flames slowly engulfed the front half of the car, some drivers were seen speeding past the Peugeot or making complete U-turns to avoid having to drive by so close to it.