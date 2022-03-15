Mother Charged With Attempted Murder After Trying To Run Over Partner In Żabbar

A 26-year old woman has been charged in court with attempted murder after trying to run over her partner in Żabbar on Sunday afternoon, while her one-month-old child was in the car with her.

The woman, whose name has not been released as per court orders, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder, injuring and threatening her partner.

The defendant’s lawyers requested bail on her behalf, which was rejected on the grounds that further violence may occur.

The court questioned whether bail would lead to further violence since the victim lives with his partner and their baby. However, the victim said he was ready to move out of their home, and wanted to drop all charges against her, and the victim’s lawyer did not object to bail.

Aside from the violence charges, she was also charged with damaging a parked car.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke granted the defendant bail on a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of a further €15,000.