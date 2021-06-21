Mqabba Mayor Calls Out Double Standards Of COVID-19 Rules As Village Feast Restrictions Dampen Joy

Omar Farrugia said that ahead of the Feast of Our Lady of the Lily two weekends ago, the authorities had given direction for bars and każini not to place any tables and chairs outside to accommodate people who “have been locked inside for the past seven months”.

Mqabba’s mayor has questioned why COVID-19 rules aren’t being applied equally across the board after restrictions spoiled some of the fun at his village’s recent feast.

“When the week they have been working so hard for, despite the circumstances, finally arrived, they weren’t even allowed to enter their favourite bar or każin because they were fully booked.”

“Then you go to Valletta and other villages and see chairs and tables in front of every bar and cafeteria.”

“I get that the pandemic is still here and we must remain cautious but I don’t understand why we’re not using the same measuring tape for everyone.”

Footage sent to Lovin Malta by Joseph Zammit, president of the Soċjetà Mużikali Madonna tal-Ġilju club, after the feast shows people celebrating while rigorously following the COVID-19 rules.