Msida Residents Left Living In A Literal Cesspit As Contractor’s Contract Terminated 

For the past six months, residents of a main street in Msida have had to grin and bear it as extensive drainage works took place outside their homes.

However, with Triq Xatt ta’ Xbiex still torn up, residents have been left in limbo as works ground to a halt due to issues with the contractor.

“I was ready to put up with the daily works knowing they would finish some day but now they’ve just left a hole in my street,” one resident told Lovin Malta. “They knocked down some of the pavement between the police station and the church and now only one person can walk along it at the same time.”

“It’s also very unhygienic and I’m scared it will attract rats. Is it going to be like this in the summer?”