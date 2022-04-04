NGOs Slam Application for Stables On Land Owned By Joseph Portelli’s Company Near Ta’ Ċenċ Cliffs

Four NGOs have written to the chair of the Planning Authority, Planning Commission and Environment and Resources Authority after a planning application (PA/07996/21) for stables next to a protected area near Ta’ Ċenċ Cliffs was recommended for approval without taking into consideration the land ownership and use of stables.

The NGOs who wrote and signed the letter are Moviment Graffitti, Għawdix, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.

The land on which the stables are to be built on, should the applications be approved, are owned by Excel Investments Limited, which is a company owned by developer Joseph Portelli and his partners.

Several other projects by Portelli have come under fire and caused public outcry. Portelli himself also caused quite the stir when he organised a dinner in March, where the Prime Minister was the guest of honour.

The NGOs said that “the stables are clearly linked to a massive cluster of three blocks of flats amounting to 124 flats that have been permitted by the Planning Authority”. Din L-Art Ħelwa has appealed against two of the apartment blocks, and Movient Graffitti is in the process of filing an appeal against the third block.

Various works on the land have also been done illegally without a permit, including the rebuilding of rubble walls and extending a dirt road to the cliff edge. These works have taken place on parts of the land which is a Natura 2000 site and a Special Area of Conservation.