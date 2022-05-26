No Cases Of Monkeypox In Malta, Health Minister Says: ‘This Is Not Another COVID-19’

Minister for Health Chris Fearne has said that no cases of monkeypox have been found in Malta as yet.

He made the announcement at a press conference delivered on 26th May.

“Till now, there have been no cases of monkeypox in our country,” Fearne said, while reassuring viewers that the country is well prepared to fight the virus should cases emerge.

This comes after false claims were made on social media that there was a case of monkeypox on the island.

Many remain fearful of another potential pandemic looming on the horizon after COVID-19. However, Fearne insisted that the monkeypox virus is ‘not another COVID-19’.