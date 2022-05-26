No Cases Of Monkeypox In Malta, Health Minister Says: ‘This Is Not Another COVID-19’
Minister for Health Chris Fearne has said that no cases of monkeypox have been found in Malta as yet.
He made the announcement at a press conference delivered on 26th May.
“Till now, there have been no cases of monkeypox in our country,” Fearne said, while reassuring viewers that the country is well prepared to fight the virus should cases emerge.
This comes after false claims were made on social media that there was a case of monkeypox on the island.
Many remain fearful of another potential pandemic looming on the horizon after COVID-19. However, Fearne insisted that the monkeypox virus is ‘not another COVID-19’.
Monkeypox is a mild but noticeable infection, however human transmission is relatively difficult and requires close contact.
MP and family doctor Malcolm Paul Agius Galea has urged people to properly inform themselves about the monkeypox virus without giving in to “excessive alarm”.
Over 100 cases of monkeypox have recently been confirmed in Europe, the Americas, and Australia, although none have been confirmed in Malta.
Still, it remains the largest outbreak of the disease outside of Africa in 50 years.
There is no evidence that the virus has mutated and the WHO has said the situation is containable.
Are you concerned at the monkeypox outbreak?