No More Empty Tanks: Maltese Innovation Makes Restaurant Gas Delivery More Efficient

A Maltese company’s system software allows a gas company to monitor the gas levels in all its clients’ bulk gas tanks, leading to more efficient gas distribution.

With a sensor that can be installed on top of a bulk gas tank, gas delivery EasyGas now easily keeps track of how full the tanks are. That means that EasyGas drivers can now plan their route before leaving, being able to skip the clients that still have enough gas left.

As Anthony Sciberras, HandsOn Systems Customer Support Executive, explained: “EasyGas drivers can plan their route before leaving the depot and call only at restaurants whose gas levels have fallen below a certain level. That way, they can plan their route better and save time and money since they are also consuming less fuel during deliveries.”

That makes their work more efficient and less environmentally damaging, saving both time and fuel.

The sensor on top of each tank makes use of a magnet, which wirelessly transmits live information through a network to a cloud-based platform. EasyGas personnel can log into this platform and see the data, both in real-time and historically.