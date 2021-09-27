No School Today? 150 Primary Classes Stranded Without Teacher, MUT Says

Up to 150 primary classes are left without a teacher on the first day of the scholastic year, Malta Union of Teachers said.

The Union said that many of these teachers provided essential services, like literary support, hospital support and support for hearing-impaired students.

They were sent a notification saying they would be transferred to primary classes on Monday, leaving students without the support from these teachers in their designated roles.

The MUT is following these deployment cases and is protesting with the Ministry about this unprecedented deployment exercise. “The union has already declared a trade dispute with the Ministry earlier this week and is issuing directives to affected teachers.”

“Now, in panic mode, the Ministry for Education is trying to fill these vacancies through a rushed deployment exercise on the eve of the scholastic year, leaving thousands of students without essential services for the entire scholastic year and is expecting teachers to prepare to take a primary class, which they may have never taught, overnight. This is unacceptable.”

The PN’s Clyde Puli released a statement saying “the transfers just hours away from the beginning of the new scholastic year are a sign of panic due to lack of planning”.

The Ministry of Education issued a reply, stating that everything is ready to start a new school year . “Work has been done and continues to address all the challenges that arise in the sector.”

“In pandemic circumstances and with the necessary restrictions, realistically the demands in these extraordinary circumstances require that a number of primary school teachers be re-admitted to primary school class temporarily, as was done in the last school year.”

The Ministry calls for the cooperation of all those involved in the education sector to start the next school year and not to hamper the education of children, especially after all the sacrifices because of the situation brought about by the pandemic.

