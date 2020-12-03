Notorious Xemxija Crater Will Finally Be Addressed Hours After Late Night Crash

Infrastructure Malta has been forced into filling a notorious crater lying along Xemxija Hill after a late-night crash left several cars damaged.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta shows two beaten up cars, with sources on the scene describing how the large gaping hole forced the two to collide.

Just hours later, Infrastructure Malta announced that the road would be closed for the next seven days (from 4th to 11th December) to carry out emergency works along the road to repair surface damage caused by weak foundations.

The road will be closed in its northbound direction from St Paul’sPaul’s Bay to Mellieha. A diversion roughly through Triq Tal-Mizieb will be opened up, while all bus routes will be diverted to Manikata.

“These interim repairs will render the road safe until we can rebuild it with stronger foundations after underground water and sewage network upgrades planned for 2021 are completed,” Infrastructure Malta said on Facebook.

The roadworks will solve a pesky problem for motorists who usually take that wrong, some of whom have fallen victim to the pothole. However, with so many other craters across the island, should it really take an accident to force authorities to act?

If you know of any major potholes in the country, send an email over to [email protected] or message us directly on Facebook or Instagram.

