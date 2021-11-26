Online Charity Set-Up For Under-Privileged Maltese Kids To Enjoy Books

“The availability of books at home encourages reading from a young age, which is proven to help kids develop a love for knowledge, boosting their chances of success later on in life,” the charity’s coordinators said in a statement.

The initiative, ‘Agenda Bookshop – Books Make a Difference’ was launched to help encourage reading from a young age.

An online charity initiative aiming to help vulnerable children enjoy more access to books has been launched by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) together with Agenda Bookshop.

Unfortunately, Malta has one of the EU’s highest illiteracy rates, so making books more readily available can really help to address this often overlooked issue.

With thousands of families on the island struggling to get by, especially given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, books might seem like the last thing on vulnerable families’ list of priorities.

Rather than allow children to remain starved of books to read, the charity is looking to ensure that these children have access to books all year round.

When children have no access to books, they become isolated from all of the amazing benefits that come from reading, including the impact it has on nurturing their minds and imagination.

If you’re interested in helping these vulnerable children, you can use this online charity to sponsor a child for as little as €10.

