Paceville Thief Receives Vigilante-Style ‘Justice’ On The Streets After Robbing Woman’s Bag

An 18-year old man who allegedly stole a handbag from a woman in Paceville ended up biting off a little more than he could chew after he was chased and beaten up by bystanders who caught him in the act.

Battered and bruised, Sayfedine Bonavia limped into court and was charged with several offences including the aggravated robbery of two mobile phones, each worth around €1,000, which were in the stolen bag.

Bonavia was also charged with resisting arrest, insulting police constables on-site, not wearing a mask, and even for committing a crime whilst having a suspended sentence.

The incident happened at around 1am on 16th January.