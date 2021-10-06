Parents Speak Out About Their Young Children Being Forgotten And Left Alone On State School Buses In Malta

After one mum spoke up about her 3-year-old daughter being left alone for hours on end as she was forgotten on the school bus, many other parents with similar experiences reached out to share their story.

Chen and Benjamine Truman told Lovin Malta that the same thing happened to their 3-year-old son two weeks ago. He was on his way to Verdala in the morning and didn’t get off the bus.

His mum only realised her son was missing when the school contacted her to ask if he would be coming to school that day. “I then personally called the bus driver who ran back to the bus to find my son crying inside.”

“The bus driver, also from the Coop Transport, didn’t check the bus and parked it with my son in it,” Chen said. “It was 30 degrees outside and he was on a bus locked for over an hour. They almost killed my son yet they claim it’s not their fault.”

The couple filed a complaint with Coop Transport and are considering legal action. In response, the driver was moved to another route.

The school has acknowledged their responsibility and has taken steps to ensure this won’t happen again, “however the Coop has refused to take any accountability for their clear negligence and has simply moved the bus driver to another route.”