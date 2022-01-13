Stray Cats Looked After By Paulina Dembska Will Be Taken Care Of Under New Initiative

Stray cats looked after by murder victim Paulina Dembska in Sliema’s Independence Gardens will be looked after under a new initiative by Animal activists RAR (Real Animal Rights).

The project will see the cats Paulina Dembska used to feed on a regular basis, taken care of. The foundation’s primary role is providing better living conditions to animals by way of acquiring food, medicine, and by improving their shelters.

The group is also working towards building a memorial statue for murder victim Paulina Dembska within Sliema’s Independence Gardens.

Dembska was raped and murdered on 2nd January 2022. The main suspect, Abner Aquilina, will be charged this evening. It is presumed that the tragic incident took place whilst she was feeding the cats in the gardens.

“We would like to immortalise her kindness and love for this stray cat community,” said the RAR in their fundraising appeal on 3rd January 2022.

“It stands for what humanity should be like. It ticks all of the right boxes,” writes Romina Frendo, who serves as secretary to the RAR, to Lovin Malta.

Plans towards the development of the statue have even garnered the interest of a sponsor – the V&C group, who now stand behind the foundation.

The proposed outline for the statue would be a humble likeness of Dembska petting a cat on one of the benches in Independence Gardens, Sliema. Just like the one featured in the picture below.