Peppi Azzopardi Calls Out Talk.mt For Spreading Fake News About Ex-Prisoner Who Is Critical Of Current System

Journalist Peppi Azzopardi took to Facebook to reveal how a former prisoner critical of the current prison system fell victim to fake news following an article on Talk.mt, formerly known as iNews. The article was published yesterday, accusing ex-prisoner Anthony Borg, better known as Toni, of being wanted by the police for not signing the bail book that day.

Toni has opened up about the cruelty of the prison and shared a cell with Colin Galea, a prisoner who committed suicide earlier this year. After seeing the article, Toni called Peppi for help, immediately assuring him that he never missed a day of signing bail. After going to the police station himself, Toni found out that he was in fact not wanted by the police. He asked Peppi to double-check with the inspector, who confirmed this. Toni’s lawyer confirmed that his client had indeed always signed the bail book on time and never failed to do so and that he was not wanted by the police.

Ilbieraħ ġrat storja li nixtieq li taqrawha sal-aħħar.Konna qed nippreparaw biex immorru tieġ. Jibgħatli Toni u… Posted by Peppi Azzopardi on Monday, September 20, 2021

Peppi then reached out to Talk.mt, detailing the story of the vulnerable Toni, saying that the last thing he needed right now is to be harassed by the news. He found out that a screenshot from a police computer saying that Toni was wanted was leaked to the newsroom. The screenshot was sent by someone who wanted to “break” Toni, Peppi said. Talk.mt said that it was a mistake, and removed the story from their website. However, Peppi found the same story, once again by Talk.mt, with a photo of Toni. “Meanwhile, this site has the information that Anthony Borg was really wanted by the Police after he failed to sign at the police station several times,” the article read. Making these false accusations were only trying to break Toni, Peppi said. “This is a complete conspiracy. Instead of defending the vulnerable, they choose to defend those who are abusing them in prison.” “You want to break Toni, but you won’t succeed. He is being cared for by Caritas with love,” Peppi concluded. What do you make of the story?