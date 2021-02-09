Person Armed With Revolver Allegedly Tries To Rob San Ġwann Grocery Store

د . إAEDSRر . س

A grocery store in San Ġwann has been the target of an alleged armed robbery this afternoon.

Police told Lovin Malta the incident happened at 1pm in Triq R. Caruana Dingli. 

According to One News, a hooded person armed with a revolver walked into the store and attempted to steal the cash register.

They allegedly entered the storing “shouting” about the money, leading to the cashier to step away.

It is not yet known whether the person managed to escape with the money.

Police are currently searching for the person by securing the area and watching CCTV footage.

Inspector Keith Arnaud is on the scene. Police investigations are underway.

