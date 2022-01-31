Planning Authority Tender For Prime Minister’s Law Firm More Than Doubled Since 2013

A Planning Authority (PA) retainer for Prime Minister Robert Abela’s law firm rose from €7,300 monthly (in 2013) to €17,110 (in 2019), Times of Malta has reported.

Abela Advocates received remuneration that amounted to €1.2 million during the time, and for work that is, in no small part, handled in-house by the PA.

Additionally, the group also received tens of thousands from the PA for court fees.

A spokesperson for Abela defended the remuneration, attributing the fees to very long hours which also “extended to the weekends.”