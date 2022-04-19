PN Calls On Government To Share Financial Burden On Maltese Farmers Amid Rising Costs

Malta’s Nationalist Party has asked the government to assist farmers, by sharing the burden of rising costs and safeguarding the supply of food in Malta.

The call followed a Times of Malta story on Sunday that highlighted the concern of Maltese farmers, amid increasing fertiliser prices. Another problem born of the war in Ukraine.

Increases in importation prices for fertilisers by up to 40% are preventing farmers from keeping up with the demand for food on the island.

In addition to fertilizer costs, farmers are spending more money on materials used to protect soil and plants, retain water, and to stop parasitic plants from growing.

In a statement, the PN spokesperson for Agriculture and Fisheries Toni Bezzina, and the PN spokesperson for Finance Jerome Caruana Cilia referred to the report, appealing for the government to share the financial load.