PN Calls On Government To Share Financial Burden On Maltese Farmers Amid Rising Costs
Malta’s Nationalist Party has asked the government to assist farmers, by sharing the burden of rising costs and safeguarding the supply of food in Malta.
The call followed a Times of Malta story on Sunday that highlighted the concern of Maltese farmers, amid increasing fertiliser prices. Another problem born of the war in Ukraine.
Increases in importation prices for fertilisers by up to 40% are preventing farmers from keeping up with the demand for food on the island.
In addition to fertilizer costs, farmers are spending more money on materials used to protect soil and plants, retain water, and to stop parasitic plants from growing.
In a statement, the PN spokesperson for Agriculture and Fisheries Toni Bezzina, and the PN spokesperson for Finance Jerome Caruana Cilia referred to the report, appealing for the government to share the financial load.
The statement also said that while it is difficult to control import prices from foreign markets, Malta can still take the necessary action to safeguard and even assist farmers.
One such way this could be achieved is by reducing Malta’s dependence on inorganic fertilizer and making better use of natural fertilizer, which is abundant in Malta, they said.
“It shall be used when and as necessary to ensure that, while achieving its ultimate purpose, no groundwater is damaged,” the statement said.
The PN also called for further studies in conjunction with livestock producers, so that animal manure can be used as an effective resource for agriculture.
Do you think the government should be doing more to help Maltese farmers?