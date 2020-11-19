Police Officer Realises His Client Is The Marsaskala Car Crash Survivor He Rescued 25 Years Ago

When Lindsay Cucciardi was just 14 years old, she survived a near-death experience after a serious car crash in Marsaskala. Two Maltese policemen saved her life that fateful night in 1997.

Nearly 25 years on, Cucciardi unexpectedly reunited with one of her rescuers, ex-officer Robert Vassallo.

“My colleague Anthony Axiak and I were on night patrol in Marsascala that night. Suddenly, we came across a car that had smashed into a wall head-on. We knew it was serious.”

“When we approached it, we saw a young girl in a pool of blood, trapped between the dashboard and smashed windscreen,” Vassallo told Lovin Malta.

His colleague Axiak called an ambulance and broke the door of the car. They performed first aid on Cucciardi, wrapping her head in a towel to stop her bleeding to death while they waited for more help to arrive.