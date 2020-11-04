High-Profile Murder Suspect In Foiled Prison Escape Revealed As Daniel Muka

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s prison recently foiled an escape attempt by two foreign high-profile murder suspects, one of which has been confirmed as Daniel Muka.

A spokesperson said Muka was found with material sharpened to be a weapon.

Informed sources confirmed exclusively to Lovin Malta that the foiled plan took place on 22nd October and that prison security officials found grappling hooks and tools, as well as improvised weapons.

The makeshift tools were found and seized by prison officials who immediately informed police.

Daniel Muka, a 25-year-old Albanian with a known criminal record, was charged for the brutal murder of the couple Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski.

The avid art-collectors were killed in their home on Tuesday 18th August in a shocking four-minute operation. Three men have been charged with the crime.

A magisterial inquiry into the attempted escape has been launched.

