Qawra Residents In Shock At Construction Jigger Dumping Waste Out At Sea

Residents around building works taking place at Triq il-Qawra, San Pawl il-Bahar have seen a construction jigger reportedly ‘dumping’ construction waste out at sea.

“They were drilling this boat slipway and debris was being dumped into the sea. However large blocks were removed,” one resident had said.

The works, which entailed dismantling, reconstruction, and repair work on an existing damaged slipway (PA/04179/20) had been going on for some time, opposite the street, which is known for its hotels and lidos.

Locals and passers-by within the vicinity were quick to inform the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), who told the residents that it was illegal for such actions to take place, but the works had been ongoing for some time.

In such cases, special equipment would be needed not to allow debris to fall into the sea.