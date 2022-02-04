Qawra Residents In Shock At Construction Jigger Dumping Waste Out At Sea
Residents around building works taking place at Triq il-Qawra, San Pawl il-Bahar have seen a construction jigger reportedly ‘dumping’ construction waste out at sea.
“They were drilling this boat slipway and debris was being dumped into the sea. However large blocks were removed,” one resident had said.
The works, which entailed dismantling, reconstruction, and repair work on an existing damaged slipway (PA/04179/20) had been going on for some time, opposite the street, which is known for its hotels and lidos.
Locals and passers-by within the vicinity were quick to inform the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), who told the residents that it was illegal for such actions to take place, but the works had been ongoing for some time.
In such cases, special equipment would be needed not to allow debris to fall into the sea.
Lovin Malta reached out to Transport Malta (TM) to get a response.
“The contractor was excavating the slipway and not dumping in line with the method statement,” a spokesperson for TM said.
“However, the accident occurred due to the bad weather as the underwater part of the silt curtain was damaged, resulting in a seepage of plume.”
“The incident was already brought to the attention of TM and a stop notice to the contractor was issued.”
Presently, the works are suspended with construction to resume once TM and ERA issue a go-ahead.
