‘Qbiżt Is-Sittin, Tawni l-Vaċċin’: Peppi Azzopardi’s Poem About Getting The Jab Is The Adorable Rap Song We Didn’t Know We Needed
One of Malta’s most recognisable TV personalities Peppi Azzopardi has written an adorable rap song about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s 100% guaranteed to make you smile.
The outspoken Xarabank host described the whole experience of getting the famous jab in cute couplets: the stellar service of doctors and nurses inoculating the country, the fact that everything was on time and finished by encouraging everyone to get it once it’s their turn.
Azzopardi is basically Malta’s new mascot for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Clearly, we’re not the only ones who vibe with his vaccine verses – his post has already racked in hundreds of reactions under an hour.
All that’s left is for him to hit up a recording booth and turn his lines into a full-blown tune. Make it happen Peppi!
Tag someone that needs to read this!