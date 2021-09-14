‘Refund All Maltese Residents Forced To Quarantine In Hotel,’ Opposition Leader Bernard Grech Says
Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that Maltese residents who have been forced to stay at a hotel for quarantine upon returning from a dark red country should be refunded.
Grech called out the government following a PN press conference where Claudette Buttigieg and Clyde Puli said that Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine at home after returning from a dark red country.
He took to Twitter, saying that besides changing the policy tomorrow, the PN “also expects immediate refund to Maltese residents who have been forced to stay at a hotel”.
“The government must stop issuing rules that cannot stand up to human rights scrutiny,” he added.
Besides changing policy TOMORROW, as @chrisfearne has pledged to do following pressure from @PNmalta Opposition, we also expect immediate refund to all 🇲🇹 residents who have been forced to stay at hotel.
