‘Refund All Maltese Residents Forced To Quarantine In Hotel,’ Opposition Leader Bernard Grech Says

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that Maltese residents who have been forced to stay at a hotel for quarantine upon returning from a dark red country should be refunded.

Grech called out the government following a PN press conference where Claudette Buttigieg and Clyde Puli said that Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine at home after returning from a dark red country.

He took to Twitter, saying that besides changing the policy tomorrow, the PN “also expects immediate refund to Maltese residents who have been forced to stay at a hotel”.

“The government must stop issuing rules that cannot stand up to human rights scrutiny,” he added.