Rename Qormi Library In Honour Of Late Mayor Renald Falzon, Councillor Proposes
Qormi’s regional library should be renamed in honour of its former Renald Falzon, who passed away with COVID-19 last weekend, a councillor has proposed.
“Renald Falzon worked from the bottom of his heart for the good of Belt Pinto and we should hail his memory through a number of means,” Jerome Caruana Cilia, the minority leader of the Qormi local council, wrote in a motion.
Caruana Cilia said that Falzon cared deeply about the Qormi library, pressuring the concerned minister to beautify it for the sake of the people of Qormi and surrounding towns and villages.
“His first official activity as Qormi mayor was a reading session among summer school children,” he said, in a reference to Falzon’s passion for the education sector.
“I spoke to the library’s staff and they agreed with this motion and confirmed that Renald Falzon truly cared about the library.”
Qormi councillor Ralph Puli, also from the PN, submitted a similar motion last Saturday, proposing that a street or an area in the town be renamed after the late mayor.
Falzon died at the age of 46 last weekend, becoming the youngest person in Malta to die with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. His death was met with shock and grief among Qormi residents and politicians, with Prime Minister Robert Abela dedicating a section of his political activity yesterday to salute his memory.
