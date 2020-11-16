Rename Qormi Library In Honour Of Late Mayor Renald Falzon, Councillor Proposes

Qormi’s regional library should be renamed in honour of its former Renald Falzon, who passed away with COVID-19 last weekend, a councillor has proposed.

“Renald Falzon worked from the bottom of his heart for the good of Belt Pinto and we should hail his memory through a number of means,” Jerome Caruana Cilia, the minority leader of the Qormi local council, wrote in a motion.

Caruana Cilia said that Falzon cared deeply about the Qormi library, pressuring the concerned minister to beautify it for the sake of the people of Qormi and surrounding towns and villages.