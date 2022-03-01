#WeStandWithUkraine: Repubblika Call For Maltese People To Show Solidarity With Ukraine With Symbolic Action
Repubblika is calling for Maltese people to show their solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine by participating in a symbolic action called for tomorrow.
People are invited to visit the squares and open spaces of their towns and villages tomorrow between 6pm and 9pm and take a photo of themselves placing flowers and candles together with posters with messages showing their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
They also requested that the photos be posted and shared on social media with the caption #WeStandWithUkraine’.
This is aimed at showing solidarity from the Maltese people to the victims of the war, unencumbered by the ambiguity of the position of the government of Malta, which wants to stay on good terms with Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.
Repubblika also expressed their disappointment with the attitude of the Maltese government, saying that it is “resorting to hollow excuses to avoid fulfilling its obligation as a member of the European Union. Instead, it continues to accommodate the needs of Vladimir Putin and his cronies”.
“Malta has the duty to enforce the sanctions imposed against the Russian regime, which through its actions, is costing the lives of thousands of Ukrainian citizens.”
They reiterated that they stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, victims of unilateral aggression of the Russian regime and that this is not a sign of hatred towards people from Russia. They insist that the government respect the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country and every people has the right to live in peace free from aggression by neighbours more powerful than themselves”.
“This should not merely stop at words. Malta must immediately stop aiding the aggressive Russian regime by harbouring Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs and helping them hide their money.”
Will you be taking part in this action?