Repubblika is calling for Maltese people to show their solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine by participating in a symbolic action called for tomorrow.

People are invited to visit the squares and open spaces of their towns and villages tomorrow between 6pm and 9pm and take a photo of themselves placing flowers and candles together with posters with messages showing their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

They also requested that the photos be posted and shared on social media with the caption #WeStandWithUkraine’.

This is aimed at showing solidarity from the Maltese people to the victims of the war, unencumbered by the ambiguity of the position of the government of Malta, which wants to stay on good terms with Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.