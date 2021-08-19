Restoration Of Ċikku Fenech’s Land Rover Leads To Praise And Condemnation Online

Fenech was a divisive person in his own right when he was alive – however, many people had strong feelings after the news emerged that his jeep was being restored.

Alex Muscat, Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship & Communities, revealed the plans in place for the restoration of Fenech’s infamous Land Rover, to be implemented as a feature in a new garden being built on his land.

The announced restoration of Ċikku Fenech’s abandoned jeep has sparked multiple reactions on social media, both good and bad.

While many people praised the news of restoration, it similarly garnered a lot of judgment and mixed feelings.

Jason Micallef, Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency, was one of the first who accused the parliamentary secretary of glorifying the notorious Ċikku Fenech.

“While I praise and commend the efforts taken to restore a run-down field into a public garden to be enjoyed by the Mosta community, I am disappointed at this apparent glorification of Ċikku Fenech and his Land Rover,” he said.

He continued to say that most residents of Mosta remember that Land Rover for all the wrong reasons, such as it being left in the middle of main roads with no one daring to speak to Fenech.

Miriam Pace‘s husband, Carmel Pace, also stepped into the discussion, expressing his disappointment at the news.

“They talk about restoring a farmer’s car when they could not even name a street after the woman who died in a construction accident,” he wrote.

Multiple individuals lamented how Ċikku Fenech should not be glorified, and but rather should be remembered for the person that he actually was.

“We glorify criminals and we ignore their victims,” wrote another woman.

The field which once belonged to Cikku Fenech is currently in the works to be transformed into a space that can be utilised by the general public.