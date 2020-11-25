Robert Abela Promises Malta Will Get ‘Game Changer’ COVID-19 Vaccine ‘In The Beginning Of January’

Malta will get a COVID-19 vaccine “in the beginning of January”, Prime Minister Robert Abela has promised in a live Q&A currently being aired on Facebook.

“It would be ideal if it arrives in the first days of January or even the end of December,” Abela said answering a specific question on the vaccine’s ETA. “But from what we’re seeing, it looks like it’s going to be the beginning of January.”

Following up his promise by answering whether the vaccine would be compulsory, Abela said it wouldn’t, “but if found to be safe for the population, the appeal and recommendation will be that everyone gets vaccinated”. The Prime Minister once again reassured the nation that Malta has acquired enough vaccines for everyone.

Abela touted the imminent vaccine as a “game changer”, saying that once it arrives and people all over Malta and the rest of the world get vaccinated, normality should quickly resume both locally and internationally with increased travel.

While no COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for mass production yet, a number of front-runners including Pfizer and Moderna have been reporting high levels of efficiency in their final phases of trials.

The Prime Minister is currently answering a slew of questions live on Facebook, a number of which are directly related to this morning’s announcement that the island’s bars will continue to be closed for Christmastime throughout the coming weeks.