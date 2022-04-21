SDM Reveals Candidates for KSU 2022/23 Executive Team

You can find the list of candidates below:

SDM’s executive team will be led by Alex Gaglione, a fourth-year law student and KSU’s current Social Policy Officer.

SDM has just revealed the candidates who will be contesting the KSU elections on their ballot.

4. Elisa Micallef Peplow – Vice President For Internal Affairs Candidate

5. Cristina Sollami – International Officer Candidate

6. Gabriel Bonavia – Public Relations Officer Candidate

7. Julia Debono – Student Affairs Officer Candidate

8. Angele Gauci – Educational Officer Candidate

9. Jeremy Mifsud – Social Policy Officer Candidate

10. Raquel Sammut – Culture and Entertainment Coordinator Candidate

11. Zane Camilleri – Financial Officer Candidate

12. Matthea Borg – Culture and Entertainment Coordinator Candidate

“Our Slogan ‘L- Għajta Tiegħek’, represents our vision for this year’s council, through a manifesto created by the students for the students,” SDM President Sheldon Zerafa told Lovin Malta.

“We have chosen this slogan because SDM in KSU will be even closer to the students throughout this whole year, by further allocating the time to listen to every idea and opinion, to further better the council’s work,” Zerafa said.

For the past few years, SDM has run for elections practically unopposed, completely dominating university student politics.

However, there have been rumblings that this might soon change, although opposing student organisations have yet to announce or confirm any intentions to contest the elections.

