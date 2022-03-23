Several Naxxar Roads Closed For Election Weekend For ‘Security Reasons’
Naxxar residents have awoken to the news of excessive parking restrictions hitting nine roads within their community this election weekend.
The restrictions have called for no parking from 6am on 25th March till 6pm on 27th March in the following roads:
- Ex-trade fair grounds car park
- Triq San Pawl
- Pjazza Ċelsi
- Triq il-Markiz Gużeppi Scicluna
- Triq it-Torri tal-Kaptan
- Triq il-Kappella tax-Xagħra
- Triq it-Torri Gauci
- Triq San Timotju
- Triq H.J. Newman
Persons attempting to drive through these streets between the dates will be deviated by police on-site, while any vehicle parked in the area will be at risk of being towed.
The news sparked confusion among some residents in the area, with many wondering where they’ll be parking now and why so many roads have been blocked off in the first place.
“This has caused a great inconvenience to residents as no one knows here to park now,” one resident told Lovin Malta.
Police have confirmed that the measure is strictly a standard procedure to ensure the security of residents amidst the counting of votes following Malta’s general election.
“Notices were issued in accordance with the law, and for security reasons as the streets mentioned are situated around the ex-Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar, where the General Election vote counting will be held,” a spokesperson for the police said.
Police have informed Lovin Malta that the area would need to be kept clear in view of patrols by Malta’s armed forces, and the police themselves, who will be ensuring the safety of all stakeholders amid the ensuing vote count.
