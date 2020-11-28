Some Maltese Families Risk Going Hungry This Christmas But Here’s How To Help Them

The festive season is here. Normally, it’s a time synonymous with meeting your friends, family and colleagues for drinks and food. This year is different – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means we can’t celebrate in the ways we’re used to.

If you’ve ruled out big staff parties this year but want to give back to the community, why not help fight hunger this Christmas?

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, which feeds over 300 families in Malta every week, is asking people and companies to donate and take part in their reverse advent calendar.

Each day of December, employees can donate an item of food to the cause, either online or the traditional way.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation will deliver boxes, stickers, posters and shopping lists for your company. Then, you can drop off the boxes at one of their drop off points or a volunteer from the foundation will pick up your donations.

They’ve got a 24-day list of ideas of what you could donate to help families in need, including durable foods like tinned tomatoes, pasta and biscuits.