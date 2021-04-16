Someone Is Selling A Chunk Of Mġarr Roughly The Size Of Buskett For €5 Million

Ever found yourself in the countryside of Malta’s western coastline and imagining what it would feel like to own it all? Well, you’re in luck; someone is practically selling 2% of Mġarr. In a since-deleted Facebook post which has already garnered a lot of attention, envy and of course hate, a whopping 290 tumoli of land were put up for sale. The land, which stretches from just outside the small hamlet of Baħrija right up to the western coastline, covers an area which is a little tough to fathom… until you try to break it down. At that area, the land is just shy of Buskett’s calculated size of 282,041 square metres… and over 30 times the size of Floriana’s festival-hosting Fosos. When you crunch the numbers further, the area comes up to 1.8% of Mġarr… or 0.09% of the entirety of the Maltese islands. And the price for all this? €5,250,000.

As expected, an instant uproar was caused by the advert, which has been amended and at times downright deleted in the last couple of days. “Whoever has this piece of land has closed access to, among others, Blata tal-Melħ,” one comment read, making reference to a popular trekking destination which ends with a flight of stairs engraved into large boulders, leading straight into the sea. Believed to be used by people working on the nearby salt-pans in the area for easy access to boats, the feature is one of the many favourite spots for hikers in the area known as L-Imtaħleb. “Goodbye Blata tal-Melħ,” another person lamented, predicting a future where this whole chunk of land would become totally off-limits to the general public. On the northern side, meanwhile, the land stops just south of Fomm ir-Riħ, a beloved beach that’s already embroiled in its own issues of private vs public property.

Given the sheer size of the land, others took a slightly different approach, suggesting who should buy it and what they should do with it. “Let’s be honest, €5 million is pretty cheap for a land this huge,” one person commented. “There are a number of villas and apartments around the island that cost way more than that. The Government of Malta should buy this land and turn it into a National Park. Future generations deserve this.” And let’s face it; there’s a lot that could be done with an area that’s roughly the area of 44 full-sized football grounds combined. Others got to work tagging Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia, demanding clarification on the issue and an official statement. But not everyone’s outlook was all doom and gloom. “I don’t get all these people who are complaining,” one person commented. “This is private land, and I too would’ve put it up for sale if I stood to gain that much. And I’m sure anyone else would’ve done the same.” What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below.

