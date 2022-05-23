St Paul’s Bay Records Largest Amount Of Car Vandalism Reports In Malta
Car vandalism has become a serious problem in the St Paul’s Bay area with 123 police reports on the act filed in just one year.
The numbers were revealed in a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Graziella Galea to Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Byron Camilleri.
With 123 reports, St Paul’s Bay stood out as a clear hotspot for these crimes when compared with other Maltese localities.
Gżira recorded the second-highest count with 64 cases in the past year while Msida was the third-highest with 49.
On the lower end, only one case of car vandalism was reported in Għarb, Qala, Mtarfa, and Safi.
Serial car vandalism has been plaguing St Paul’s Bay for some time now, with several residents in the area waking up to find their cars had been smashed.
Often-a-time, the rear windshields would be struck by a large rock during the night, and by persons still at large. In other instances, cars and bikes were often keyed.
Lovin Malta had reached out to Bugibba Deputy Mayor Carlos Zarb, who was more than aware of the crimes after having fallen victim to them himself not once, but twice.
The spree of vandalism had been going on for ages. And despite the fact that suspects were seen by way of CCTV footage, a shortage of manpower in the locality’s police department has made it hard to pinpoint the culprit.
Residents in the area are encouraged to keep a watchful eye out, with the prospect of future, similar acts more than likely to take place.
You can see the full list of car vandalism cases by locality by clicking here.
