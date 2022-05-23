St Paul’s Bay Records Largest Amount Of Car Vandalism Reports In Malta

Car vandalism has become a serious problem in the St Paul’s Bay area with 123 police reports on the act filed in just one year.

The numbers were revealed in a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Graziella Galea to Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Byron Camilleri.

With 123 reports, St Paul’s Bay stood out as a clear hotspot for these crimes when compared with other Maltese localities.

Gżira recorded the second-highest count with 64 cases in the past year while Msida was the third-highest with 49.

On the lower end, only one case of car vandalism was reported in Għarb, Qala, Mtarfa, and Safi.