‘Tal-Biża!’: Serial Car Vandalism Is Plaguing St Paul’s Bay Residents

A Buġibba resident raised alarm after waking up one morning to find her car had been ‘smashed up’ by vandals whilst parked outside of her house.

The incident took place on Saturday 16th April. But it was only the most recent of a chain of destructive acts that have been happening over the course of a few weeks.

“My partner and I just went out in the morning and found our cars torn into pieces,” she told Lovin Malta.

“It wasn’t just us. We later saw our neighbour taping up his windscreen after it was smashed into pieces. Somebody had thrown a large rock at it whilst it was parked.”

After she posted pictures on social media, she received an overwhelming response from several other locals, all living in the area, who had fallen victim to similar acts over the span of several weeks.

In most instances, their cars were smashed open after a rock was thrown at the rear windshield.

“The police told me it had been happening for the past two months. That they have suspicions on who it could be but nothing concrete as yet. But they have plenty of reports on similar activities.”