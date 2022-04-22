‘Tal-Biża!’: Serial Car Vandalism Is Plaguing St Paul’s Bay Residents
A Buġibba resident raised alarm after waking up one morning to find her car had been ‘smashed up’ by vandals whilst parked outside of her house.
The incident took place on Saturday 16th April. But it was only the most recent of a chain of destructive acts that have been happening over the course of a few weeks.
“My partner and I just went out in the morning and found our cars torn into pieces,” she told Lovin Malta.
“It wasn’t just us. We later saw our neighbour taping up his windscreen after it was smashed into pieces. Somebody had thrown a large rock at it whilst it was parked.”
After she posted pictures on social media, she received an overwhelming response from several other locals, all living in the area, who had fallen victim to similar acts over the span of several weeks.
In most instances, their cars were smashed open after a rock was thrown at the rear windshield.
“The police told me it had been happening for the past two months. That they have suspicions on who it could be but nothing concrete as yet. But they have plenty of reports on similar activities.”
Locals who fell victim to the vandals had taken to the comment section to relate their experiences.
“We had our car ‘keyed’ badly in Gozo. There was evidence and CCTV proof. We advised the police but no action was taken,” said one person.
“Buġibba tal-biża (is in a horrific state),” said another. “They scraped the entire side of my car. I believe that the police are trying their best but more [policemen] are needed.”
Lovin Malta reached out to Bugibba Deputy Mayor Carlos Zarb, who was more than aware of the crimes after having fallen victim to them himself not once, but twice.
“Somebody had keyed my bike and dropped it,” he said.
“The spree of vandalism has been going on for months and unfortunately, it is very hard to track the culprits. Even though we had CCTV in some areas, it wasn’t easy to identify the person – or persons – involved.”
“The police station suffers a lack of human resources. They have a lot on their plate and little to go on. That is why every attempt to find the culprits has amounted to nothing.”
Lovin Malta also reached out to the police, who were unable to comment because of the ongoing investigations in this matter.
Residents in the area are encouraged to keep a watchful eye out, with the prospect of future, similar acts more than likely to take place.
