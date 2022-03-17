Russian-Funded Teatru Manoel Performance Is ‘Ironic’ After Ukrainian Theatre Bombed, Local Artist Says

A well-known figure on the Maltese arts scene and former employee of the Malta Arts Council, Toni Attard, called out the irony of Russia bombing a theatre in Mariupol where 1200 civilians were sheltering, the same day a Russian-funded concert took place at the Manoel Theatre.

The concern comes amid wide-ranging sanctions against Russia and its oligarchs following the government’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Times of Malta recently reported that the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will not be cutting ties with a Russian-Armenian benefactor who has spent millions promoting and sponsoring trips to Russia, America and around Europe.

The Orchestra said they will not be cutting ties with the man in question, Konstantin Ishkhanov, as he is Armenian not Russian, however in official paperwork of the Maltese-Russian Friendship Foundation of which he forms part of, he is registered as a Russian national.