An 18-year-old woman was hospitalised following an accident in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira at around 12:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police said the young Italian woman was riding an e-scooter when she was involved in a collision with an Audi A3, that was being driven by a 38-year-old Portuguese man who lives in Gżira.

The 18-year-old was given first aid and sent to hospital.