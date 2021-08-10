Ten Maltese Local Councils Obtain Thousands In Funding To Remove Cars From Their Streets

Radical national plans to prioritise residents over cars in village and town centres took another step forward today, as ten local councils were awarded funding to implement this concept.

The local councils of Msida, St Julian’s, Iklin, Xewkija, Safi, Dingli, Għargħur, Naxxar, Fgura and Munxar have received a total of €344,085 from the central government as part of the ‘Slow Streets’ initiative.

Launched last year by the Local Councils Association, in collaboration with Transport Malta, the Slow Streets initiative proposes closing off streets permanently and temporarily, creating new ‘play streets’ where children can play and residents, re-routing traffic to main roads, and creating more pedestrian crossings.

A pilot project is set to launch in Żejtun later this year, with the LCA’s proposal for the council envisages a total of 26 road interventions for the town.