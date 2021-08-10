Ten Maltese Local Councils Obtain Thousands In Funding To Remove Cars From Their Streets
Radical national plans to prioritise residents over cars in village and town centres took another step forward today, as ten local councils were awarded funding to implement this concept.
The local councils of Msida, St Julian’s, Iklin, Xewkija, Safi, Dingli, Għargħur, Naxxar, Fgura and Munxar have received a total of €344,085 from the central government as part of the ‘Slow Streets’ initiative.
Launched last year by the Local Councils Association, in collaboration with Transport Malta, the Slow Streets initiative proposes closing off streets permanently and temporarily, creating new ‘play streets’ where children can play and residents, re-routing traffic to main roads, and creating more pedestrian crossings.
A pilot project is set to launch in Żejtun later this year, with the LCA’s proposal for the council envisages a total of 26 road interventions for the town.
“We’re going to create safe spaces and corridors and encourage residents to make better use of alternative transport for their everyday needs,” LCA president Mario Fava said.
“It is important that local and regional councils get to implement these projects because they truly understand what their communities need.”
Culture Minister Jose Herrera said today’s announcement was the first in a series of schemes aimed at improving sustainable accessibility, while Transport Minister Ian Borg said the government wants to encourage people to reduce their dependency on cars and to walk, cycle or use public transport instead.
