The Gozo Soup Kitchen Returns – And It’s Bigger And Better Than Ever

A distinctive yellow van that’s put a smile on peoples’ faces for over a year has returned to Marsalforn – and the seven-person team is ready to greet persons from every corner of the island.

The Gozo Soup Kitchen began in late November 2020. It was born of a collaboration between Sacred Food and the Magic Schoolbus, the latter of whom run the operation.

Together, they offer free soup and bread to those in need, with all food donated by Daily Fresh Gozo – and they are inviting everyone over to their next one on the 23rd January.

Their aim? To create an inspired community space and raise awareness for important causes. This year, the team is promoting awareness of four main themes: food waste, cultural integration, animal welfare, and permaculture.