The Gozo Soup Kitchen Returns – And It’s Bigger And Better Than Ever
A distinctive yellow van that’s put a smile on peoples’ faces for over a year has returned to Marsalforn – and the seven-person team is ready to greet persons from every corner of the island.
The Gozo Soup Kitchen began in late November 2020. It was born of a collaboration between Sacred Food and the Magic Schoolbus, the latter of whom run the operation.
Together, they offer free soup and bread to those in need, with all food donated by Daily Fresh Gozo – and they are inviting everyone over to their next one on the 23rd January.
Their aim? To create an inspired community space and raise awareness for important causes. This year, the team is promoting awareness of four main themes: food waste, cultural integration, animal welfare, and permaculture.
“What makes this year’s soup kitchen very different from the last, is our strong theme of community integration. We want everyone from different backgrounds to feel connected and supported this winter, able to come together as one community to enjoy the thing that brings all cultures together – food,” writes Ishana Meadows, RAAH co-founder.
“Every week we will have a ‘star chef’ from a different country to head the soup making, and we will also have a ‘bomba’ music playlist, bringing different country’s cuisine and culture to the community.”
“So far we’ve had chefs from India and Ivory Coast, and they were a huge success! We saw so many different communities coming together. It was like a Gozo-World Melting pot!”
With fees generated by way of donations, or through ‘pay it forward’ methods, the accrued funding will be used to sustain their operations, while all extra proceeds at the end of the season will be given to three NGOs: Raah, Dreams Of Horses and Thrive Education and Wellness Farm.
This is something we could all get behind! Check out their event right here.