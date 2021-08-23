The Heat Is Real: Gozo Fast Ferry Caught Fire This Morning

If you complained about the heat this morning, be glad you weren’t on the Gozo Fast Ferry. Earlier this morning a minor fire broke out on one of the company’s vessels, shortly after leaving Gozo on the 7.45am trip.

All passengers on board were disembarked safely and all safety procedures were followed. No one was injured and the fire suppression systems were engaged by the crew immediately.

“Thanks to your crew on duty this morning, who ensured we were all safe,” one passenger commented on Facebook.

Gozo Fast Ferry stated their engineers encountered a technical fault on the vessel, and an internal investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the respective authorities for their immediate response and assistance,” a company spokesperson said.

An updated schedule of today’s trips has been uploaded online.

